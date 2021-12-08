Genius Yield is launching its ISPO on December 15, with end goal to democratize investments on Cardano
With a team that includes one of the most prominent figures of the entire Cardano ecosystemZUG, SUISSE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully raising $4.2 million in its seed round, Genius Yield is about to launch its Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO) on December 15. Users will be able to delegate their ADA and earn GENS in a model that rewards both big and small investors in total transparency. The ISPO will last exactly 6 months and reward 10 million GENS in total.
ISPOs are quickly gaining traction in the blockchain world as a fairer way for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects such as Genius Yield to distribute tokens in a fair and decentralized manner while also gaining community support. It minimizes risk for delegators since they do not have to spend their ADA to obtain protocol tokens - unlike in IDOs.
While the world of DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming for most users. That is why Genius Yield is building an all-in-one solution that enables users to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies within an intuitive, hassle-free, and secure platform.
“Unless you’re a full-time investor, it is very difficult and time-consuming to take full advantage of all the investment opportunities available on DeFi platforms”, said Genius Yield’s co-founder Laurent Bellandi. “We want to change that and make it easy for everyone to make their money work harder for them while not compromising on risk and user experience.”
Users will be able to deposit the tokens of their choice and customize their investment strategy based on a number of factors: expected returns, fees they’re willing to pay, risk tolerance, when to take profits, and so on. Genius Yield’s AI-powered Smart Liquidity Management protocol will then maximize their yields while minimizing risk exposure.
In addition to that, the team is also working on launching its Genius Yield Academy in the coming weeks. “We believe knowledge is power, hence why we’re building a community-driven educational and mentorship platform that teaches DeFi concepts and supports everyone in their journey towards financial freedom”, added Dr. Sothy Kol-Men, co-founder.
Genius Yield ISPO basics
Start date: December 15th, 2021
End date: June 15th, 2022
GENS Rewards: 10 Million GENS
Running for 36 Epoch (1 epoch = 5 days)
Accumulated GENS rewards will be airdropped to the delegator’s wallet after the Token Genesis Event (time of minting). ADA holders will be able to delegate their funds to a stake pool in exchange for staking rewards. To participate in the ISPO you will simply need to delegate to Genius Yield’s’ stake pools. In return, you will be rewarded with GENS tokens based on the amount of ADA staked and the length of staking.
For more details see Genius Yield’s ISPO documentation.
About Genius Yield
While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming. Genius Yield is your all-in-one solution to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies and yield optimization opportunities. Our Smart Liquidity Management protocol is intuitive, hassle-free, and secure. Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits.
