Parkinson’s Resource Organization to Celebrate 30 Years with a Live and Virtual Event on December 11

From modest beginnings to a state-of-the-art event celebrating 30 years of growth achievement educating and supporting those with Parkinson’s and their families

“Our beginnings were so modest, educating and supporting people who were caring for and living with Parkinson’s. I had to borrow $300 to get started, and I raised $3,000 at my very first event.” — Jo Rosen

INDIAN WELLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson’s Resource Organization is marking its 30-year anniversary with a state-of-the-art gala event, a hybrid in-person and interactive virtual broadcast on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. People at home, anywhere in the world, will be able to interact and participate while watching the event as if it were broadcast live on television.

“30 years is a big deal!” exclaims Jo Rosen, Founder and CEO of Parkinson’s Resource Organization (PRO). “Our beginnings were so modest, it was basically me, educating and supporting people who were caring for and living with Parkinson’s. I had to borrow $300 to get started, and I raised $3,000 at my very first event.” (photo attached) “Our goal is to raise $500,000 at this exciting event to underwrite the extraordinary growth in support group programming. Our virtual support groups for caregivers and people with Parkinson’s have been a core part of our programming for thirty-plus years. Through dedicated in-person support groups for caregivers and Parkinson’s sufferers, as well as open forums featuring researchers, physical therapists, elder law attorneys, and more, we distribute new information quickly and build a community network that teaches and learns from itself.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, attendance at our virtual support groups has more than tripled and continues to grow,” continued Rosen. “As a result of this clear need, we doubled our offerings in 2021 and we’re on track to double them again in 2022. Our expanded programming will include Spanish and other language support groups, LGBTQ groups, teen & pre-teen children of Parkinson’s, and young people with Parkinson’s, as well as wellness groups focused on mental health, nutrition and exercise.”

The fundraising event will honor those who have helped to raise awareness and cultivate hope in the world of Parkinson’s disease. Emceed by Patrick Evans of KESQ TV, with special virtual programming hosted by Winspire, the evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a cocktail hour, and a gourmet 3-course dinner, along with entertainment and dancing. Guests will have an opportunity to win one of two spectacular grand prizes: a designer 5-carat diamond bracelet valued at $10,000, donated by Raju Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers (Mehta will be honored with the Community Spirit award), and a trip to Tuscany, Italy, for only $100 per raffle ticket. A generous selection of silent and live auction items cultivated from around the world will be raffled.

Other honorees include Carl Karcher Sr. (posthumously), Nick Baggarly & Todd Borgie, Michael Lu and Matthew Lu, Lovey Slaughter, Ritchie McPhail, Jackie Farrar and Dave Verdery.

Entertainment will be provided by Sergio Villegas, renowned colleague of the legendary Jimmy “Fitz” Fitzpatrick. Sergio, a talented vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, has performed for crowds around the world and is equally well known for his involvement in local humanitarian efforts around the Coachella Valley.

Ticket prices are $250 per person, $50 for virtual and $100 for Virtual VIP tickets. People can also participate without attending by purchasing raffle tickets at $100 each for the bracelet and trip to Tuscany mentioned above. All proceeds will benefit Parkinson’s Resource Organization, which has supported individuals, families and caregivers affected by Parkinson’s disease since 1990.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.parkinsonsresource.org or call 760-773-5628. Parkinson’s Resource Organization is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charity 501(c)(3) tax ID: #95-4304276.

About Parkinson’s Resource Organization:

Since 1990, Parkinson’s Resource Organization (PRO) has served thousands of people caring for and living with Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the central nervous system which affects movement, often including tremors. Founder Jo Rosen was the adult child of a person living with Parkinson’s and later a spouse of a person with Parkinson’s. She was inspired to create an organization that would advocate for, educate, and provide emotional support for caregivers of people with Parkinson’s. PRO is now known worldwide, with an online Wellness Village directory providing resources for Legal, Insurance, Financial Planning, Caregiving and Care Management, Medical Professionals, Hospice and Science as well as weekly virtual support meetings throughout Southern California. PRO is working so no one is isolated because of Parkinson’s and working to find choices in creating the ultimate quality of life.