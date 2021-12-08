THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2021

H.Res. 837 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the International Olympic Committee failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. 317 – Condemning the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity being committed against Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups by the People’s Republic of China, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 3537 – Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5487 – SHINE for Autumn Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Herrera Beutler – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5561 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5551 – Improving the Health of Children Act, as amended (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1193 – Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1667 – Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4555 – Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5119 – To amend title VI of the Social Security Act to extend the coverage of Coronavirus Relief Fund payments to Tribal Governments, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Oversight and Reform)
Possible Postponed Suspensions (14 votes)
H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2364 – Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources)
H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary)
H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary)
H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary)
H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary)
H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary)
H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)
