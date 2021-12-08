Aiya Matcha Products Now Available at Whole Foods Market

Organic Ceremonial Matcha (30g Tin), Matcha To Go Sticks

Aiya Matcha, the world’s largest producer of Matcha green tea for over 130 years, announces expanded distribution of its products in Whole Foods Market stores.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha), the world’s largest producer of premium Matcha green tea for over 130 years, announces expanded distribution of its products in Whole Foods Market stores. The much-anticipated announcement is great news for Matcha tea lovers, as Aiya Matcha’s Organic Ceremonial Matcha (30g tin) and travel friendly Matcha To Go Sticks are now available in Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be launching two of our Matcha products at Whole Foods Market stores across the nation,” says Nathan Effron, National Account Executive of Aiya Matcha. “A huge thank you to our loyal customers for their years of support, as well as the Whole Foods Market Grocery team.”

Aiya’s Organic Ceremonial Matcha (30g tin) is ideal for enjoying traditional-style hot Matcha (“Usu-cha”), while Aiya’s Matcha To Go Sticks pack a unique blend of traditional Ceremonial Matcha in a convenient single-serving stick. Prices vary per region. Both Matcha products are Non-GMO Project Verified; Organic Ceremonial Matcha is also USDA certified organic, gluten-free, and kosher.

“In 2016, Whole Foods Market gave us that initial opportunity to breakthrough on-shelf. Throughout the past five years, it has been exciting to watch the growth of our brand and the tea category overall, and we are extremely grateful for our continued relationship with Whole Foods Market,” says Fumi Sugita, President of Aiya Matcha. “With the rising demand for unique, transparent labels and quality options, I believe our products strongly resonate with customers more than ever and am confident that the expanded distribution through Whole Foods Market will help us further our mission of sharing the goodness of Matcha to all.”

As part of the company’s launch strategy, Aiya Matcha representatives will be holding multiple educational demonstrations at Whole Foods Market locations in New York, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, and other cities. For more information about demo times and locations, visit www.aiya-america.com/blog/aiya-matchas-instore-demo-schedule.

During the month of January 2022, Whole Foods Market customers can enjoy savings on Aiya Matcha products. Dates and promotions vary by region. For more information about upcoming promotions, visit www.aiya-america.com/blog/aiya-matchas-in-store-sales-and-promotions.

About Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha)

Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha) is the U.S. branch of Aiya Co. Ltd., the world’s leading producer of Matcha, Japan’s most premium tea variety and a major ingredient for the food and beverage industry. Founded in 1888, Aiya produces the purest and highest quality Matcha and supplies it to over 70% of the North American market. Known for its innovation, consistent quality, and safety, Aiya’s mission is to share the goodness of Matcha through global education of its tradition, history, and science for good spirit and health. More information is available at www.aiya-america.com.

Media Contact:

Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha)

Marketing Department

marketing@aiya-america.com

T: (310) 212-1395

www.aiya-america.com