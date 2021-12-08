Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2021

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2021. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served

Member

City

Selected Date

Appointment Date

Position End

Universal Health Care Commission

Vicki Lowe

Sequim

11/1/2021

11/1/2021

7/25/2024

Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees

Steven Yoshihara

Spokane

11/1/2021

11/1/2021

9/30/2026

Highline College Board of Trustees

Travis Exstrom

Redmond

11/1/2021

11/1/2021

9/30/2026

Agency Head - Social and Health Services, Department of

Jilma Meneses

Camas

11/1/2021

1/3/2022

1/1/2075

LGBTQ Commission, Washington State

Alicia Sojourner

Vancouver

11/3/2021

11/3/2021

6/30/2024

LGBTQ Commission, Washington State

Ranulfo Molina

Bellingham

11/3/2021

11/3/2021

6/30/2024

Yakima Valley Community College Board of Trustees

Patrick Baldoz

Yakima

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

9/30/2026

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Nicholas Mehrnoosh

Spokane

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

7/20/2024

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Maureen Mahannah

Seattle

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

7/20/2024

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Glenn Goodwin

Edmonds

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

7/20/2024

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Molly Robertson

Tumwater

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

7/20/2023

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on

Sean Goode

Burien

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

11/2/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on

Jesse Johnson

Olympia

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

11/2/2024

Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on

Clinton Taylor

Auburn

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

11/2/2024

Higher Education Facilities Authority

Jasmine Minato

Seattle

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

5/17/2025

Capital Projects Advisory Review Board

Mark Nakagawara

Seattle

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

6/30/2025

Boundary Review Board - Clallam County

Richard Hendricksen

Sequim

11/9/2021

11/9/2021

1/31/2023

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Montana Salvoni

Lacey

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/20/2022

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Monisha Harrell

Lynnwood

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2023

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Norma Gallegos

Wenatchee

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2023

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

FAAPOUAITA LEAPAI

Burien

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Fredrick Thomas

Seattle

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Philip Harju

Longview

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2023

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Breean Beggs

Spokane

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Anthony Golik

Vancouver

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2023

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

James Schrimpsher

Algona

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Eric Drever

Tukwila

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Susie Kroll

Redmond

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2024

Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board

Monica Alexander

Burien

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

7/25/2023

Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The

Karen Fraser

Olympia

11/15/2021

11/15/2021

9/30/2027

Walla Walla Community College Board of Trustees

Tara Leer

Lewiston

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

9/30/2026

Regents, Washington State University Board of

Heather Redman

Seattle

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

9/30/2027

Regents, Washington State University Board of

Brett Blankenship

Washtucna

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

9/30/2027

Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council

Kate Dean

Port Townsend

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

6/25/2025

Clark College Board of Trustees

Denise Gideon

Vancouver

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

9/30/2024

Bates Technical College Board of Trustees

Christina Blocker

Tacoma

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

9/30/2026

African American Affairs, Commission on

Michael Bailey

Tumwater

11/19/2021

11/19/2021

11/20/2023

Regents, University of Washington Board of

Leonard Forsman

Suquamish

11/22/2021

11/22/2021

9/30/2027

Veterinary Board of Governors

Debra Sellon

Pullman

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

12/24/2025

Statewide Reentry Council, Washington

Felice Upton

Olympia

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

6/30/2022

Public Works Board

Darlene Paglinawan McHenry

LIBERTY LAKE

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

6/30/2025

Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors

Thomas Tobin

Seattle

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

9/15/2022

Occupational Therapy Practice Board

Mary Spores

Everett

11/23/2021

1/3/2022

12/31/2024

Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in

Michael Gerty

Bellevue

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

1/1/2075

Central Washington University Board of Trustees

Jeffrey Charbonneau

Zillah

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

9/30/2027

Auto Theft Prevention Authority

John Gese

Port Orchard

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

11/18/2025

Auto Theft Prevention Authority

John Martin

Olympia

11/23/2021

11/23/2021

11/18/2025

