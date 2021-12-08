Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2021
Story
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2021. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appointment Date
Position End
Universal Health Care Commission
Vicki Lowe
Sequim
11/1/2021
11/1/2021
7/25/2024
Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees
Steven Yoshihara
Spokane
11/1/2021
11/1/2021
9/30/2026
Highline College Board of Trustees
Travis Exstrom
Redmond
11/1/2021
11/1/2021
9/30/2026
Agency Head - Social and Health Services, Department of
Jilma Meneses
Camas
11/1/2021
1/3/2022
1/1/2075
LGBTQ Commission, Washington State
Alicia Sojourner
Vancouver
11/3/2021
11/3/2021
6/30/2024
LGBTQ Commission, Washington State
Ranulfo Molina
Bellingham
11/3/2021
11/3/2021
6/30/2024
Yakima Valley Community College Board of Trustees
Patrick Baldoz
Yakima
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
9/30/2026
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Nicholas Mehrnoosh
Spokane
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
7/20/2024
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Maureen Mahannah
Seattle
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
7/20/2024
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Glenn Goodwin
Edmonds
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
7/20/2024
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Molly Robertson
Tumwater
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
7/20/2023
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
Sean Goode
Burien
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
11/2/2024
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
Jesse Johnson
Olympia
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
11/2/2024
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
Clinton Taylor
Auburn
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
11/2/2024
Higher Education Facilities Authority
Jasmine Minato
Seattle
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
5/17/2025
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
Mark Nakagawara
Seattle
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
6/30/2025
Boundary Review Board - Clallam County
Richard Hendricksen
Sequim
11/9/2021
11/9/2021
1/31/2023
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Montana Salvoni
Lacey
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/20/2022
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Monisha Harrell
Lynnwood
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2023
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Norma Gallegos
Wenatchee
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2023
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
FAAPOUAITA LEAPAI
Burien
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Fredrick Thomas
Seattle
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Philip Harju
Longview
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2023
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Breean Beggs
Spokane
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Anthony Golik
Vancouver
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2023
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
James Schrimpsher
Algona
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Eric Drever
Tukwila
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Susie Kroll
Redmond
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2024
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
Monica Alexander
Burien
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
7/25/2023
Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
Karen Fraser
Olympia
11/15/2021
11/15/2021
9/30/2027
Walla Walla Community College Board of Trustees
Tara Leer
Lewiston
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
9/30/2026
Regents, Washington State University Board of
Heather Redman
Seattle
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
9/30/2027
Regents, Washington State University Board of
Brett Blankenship
Washtucna
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
9/30/2027
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council
Kate Dean
Port Townsend
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
6/25/2025
Clark College Board of Trustees
Denise Gideon
Vancouver
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
9/30/2024
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees
Christina Blocker
Tacoma
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
9/30/2026
African American Affairs, Commission on
Michael Bailey
Tumwater
11/19/2021
11/19/2021
11/20/2023
Regents, University of Washington Board of
Leonard Forsman
Suquamish
11/22/2021
11/22/2021
9/30/2027
Veterinary Board of Governors
Debra Sellon
Pullman
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
12/24/2025
Statewide Reentry Council, Washington
Felice Upton
Olympia
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
6/30/2022
Public Works Board
Darlene Paglinawan McHenry
LIBERTY LAKE
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
6/30/2025
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
Thomas Tobin
Seattle
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
9/15/2022
Occupational Therapy Practice Board
Mary Spores
Everett
11/23/2021
1/3/2022
12/31/2024
Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in
Michael Gerty
Bellevue
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
1/1/2075
Central Washington University Board of Trustees
Jeffrey Charbonneau
Zillah
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
9/30/2027
Auto Theft Prevention Authority
John Gese
Port Orchard
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
11/18/2025
Auto Theft Prevention Authority
John Martin
Olympia
11/23/2021
11/23/2021
11/18/2025
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2021. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
|
Board Served
|
Member
|
City
|
Selected Date
|
Appointment Date
|
Position End
|
Universal Health Care Commission
|
Vicki Lowe
|
Sequim
|
11/1/2021
|
11/1/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees
|
Steven Yoshihara
|
Spokane
|
11/1/2021
|
11/1/2021
|
9/30/2026
|
Highline College Board of Trustees
|
Travis Exstrom
|
Redmond
|
11/1/2021
|
11/1/2021
|
9/30/2026
|
Agency Head - Social and Health Services, Department of
|
Jilma Meneses
|
Camas
|
11/1/2021
|
1/3/2022
|
1/1/2075
|
LGBTQ Commission, Washington State
|
Alicia Sojourner
|
Vancouver
|
11/3/2021
|
11/3/2021
|
6/30/2024
|
LGBTQ Commission, Washington State
|
Ranulfo Molina
|
Bellingham
|
11/3/2021
|
11/3/2021
|
6/30/2024
|
Yakima Valley Community College Board of Trustees
|
Patrick Baldoz
|
Yakima
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
9/30/2026
|
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
|
Nicholas Mehrnoosh
|
Spokane
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
7/20/2024
|
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
|
Maureen Mahannah
|
Seattle
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
7/20/2024
|
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
|
Glenn Goodwin
|
Edmonds
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
7/20/2024
|
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
|
Molly Robertson
|
Tumwater
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
7/20/2023
|
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
|
Sean Goode
|
Burien
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
11/2/2024
|
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
|
Jesse Johnson
|
Olympia
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
11/2/2024
|
Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
|
Clinton Taylor
|
Auburn
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
11/2/2024
|
Higher Education Facilities Authority
|
Jasmine Minato
|
Seattle
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
5/17/2025
|
Capital Projects Advisory Review Board
|
Mark Nakagawara
|
Seattle
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
6/30/2025
|
Boundary Review Board - Clallam County
|
Richard Hendricksen
|
Sequim
|
11/9/2021
|
11/9/2021
|
1/31/2023
|
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
|
Montana Salvoni
|
Lacey
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/20/2022
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Monisha Harrell
|
Lynnwood
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2023
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Norma Gallegos
|
Wenatchee
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2023
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
FAAPOUAITA LEAPAI
|
Burien
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Fredrick Thomas
|
Seattle
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Philip Harju
|
Longview
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2023
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Breean Beggs
|
Spokane
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Anthony Golik
|
Vancouver
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2023
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
James Schrimpsher
|
Algona
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Eric Drever
|
Tukwila
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Susie Kroll
|
Redmond
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2024
|
Office of Independent Investigations Advisory Board
|
Monica Alexander
|
Burien
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
7/25/2023
|
Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
|
Karen Fraser
|
Olympia
|
11/15/2021
|
11/15/2021
|
9/30/2027
|
Walla Walla Community College Board of Trustees
|
Tara Leer
|
Lewiston
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
9/30/2026
|
Regents, Washington State University Board of
|
Heather Redman
|
Seattle
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
9/30/2027
|
Regents, Washington State University Board of
|
Brett Blankenship
|
Washtucna
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
9/30/2027
|
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council
|
Kate Dean
|
Port Townsend
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
6/25/2025
|
Clark College Board of Trustees
|
Denise Gideon
|
Vancouver
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
9/30/2024
|
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees
|
Christina Blocker
|
Tacoma
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
9/30/2026
|
African American Affairs, Commission on
|
Michael Bailey
|
Tumwater
|
11/19/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
11/20/2023
|
Regents, University of Washington Board of
|
Leonard Forsman
|
Suquamish
|
11/22/2021
|
11/22/2021
|
9/30/2027
|
Veterinary Board of Governors
|
Debra Sellon
|
Pullman
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
12/24/2025
|
Statewide Reentry Council, Washington
|
Felice Upton
|
Olympia
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
6/30/2022
|
Public Works Board
|
Darlene Paglinawan McHenry
|
LIBERTY LAKE
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
6/30/2025
|
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors
|
Thomas Tobin
|
Seattle
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
9/15/2022
|
Occupational Therapy Practice Board
|
Mary Spores
|
Everett
|
11/23/2021
|
1/3/2022
|
12/31/2024
|
Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in
|
Michael Gerty
|
Bellevue
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
1/1/2075
|
Central Washington University Board of Trustees
|
Jeffrey Charbonneau
|
Zillah
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
9/30/2027
|
Auto Theft Prevention Authority
|
John Gese
|
Port Orchard
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
11/18/2025
|
Auto Theft Prevention Authority
|
John Martin
|
Olympia
|
11/23/2021
|
11/23/2021
|
11/18/2025
Media Contact
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136