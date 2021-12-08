Railroad Software Hires Shortline, Industrial Rail VP as New Business Development VP
Global Leader in Rail Terminal and Compliance Software Hires Steve YoderATLANTA, GA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railroad Software today announced that Steve Yoder will be joining their team as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately.
Steve will be joining Railroad Software from Genesee & Wyoming, where he served in various positions over the course of more than 15 years including Director of Dispatching, General Manager of a shortline railroad and Vice President of Industrial Switching. Most recently he managed rail operations in ten states which included large industrial and transload facilities. Steve will be bringing his extensive experience in railroads and industrial switching to Railroad Software to help solve specific challenges of the freight transportation industry and within rail operations.
Steve can’t wait to see what the future holds with Railroad Software, saying, “I am excited to follow my passion and join a fast growing organization who is set on using technology to help industrial rail users and railroads of all sizes become safer and more efficient.”
Steve’s unique experiences in safety performance, operations, service plans, contracts, and customer solutions will benefit Railroad Software moving forward.
“We are excited to bring Steve Yoder on board,” says Jeff Birmingham. “With his wealth of networking and tremendous industry knowledge, Steve possesses a unique opportunity to usher Railroad Software toward exponential market growth.”
“Steve comes in at a time of unprecedented expansion for Railroad Software, and together with our current team of veteran railroading and software professionals, we will continue to provide a preeminent experience to our clients and industry for this globally significant market.”
Erin Cochran
Railroad Software
+1 2298487223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn