Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,846 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues severe bridge damage proclamation & updates truck driver hours waiver proclamation

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared a state of emergency in Lewis County as a result of severe damage that occurred on Nov. 15, when an over-height load struck the overpass under Koontz Road on Interstate 5 (Proclamation 21-19).

The damage sustained to the overpass under Koontz Road will require replacement of one overpass girder, and the estimated cost of repairs to the overpass is $1,000,000. The emergency order also directs that the plans and procedures in the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan be implemented. State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident.

The governor also amended the Truck Driver Hours Waiver Proclamation (20-22) to align with the federal emergency truck driver hours waiver extension issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. This order expires on Feb. 28, 2022.

Both emergency orders are effective immediately.

Read 21-19 proclamation here.

Read 20-22.11 proclamation here.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues severe bridge damage proclamation & updates truck driver hours waiver proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.