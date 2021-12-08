Inslee issues severe bridge damage proclamation & updates truck driver hours waiver proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today declared a state of emergency in Lewis County as a result of severe damage that occurred on Nov. 15, when an over-height load struck the overpass under Koontz Road on Interstate 5 (Proclamation 21-19).

The damage sustained to the overpass under Koontz Road will require replacement of one overpass girder, and the estimated cost of repairs to the overpass is $1,000,000. The emergency order also directs that the plans and procedures in the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan be implemented. State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident.

The governor also amended the Truck Driver Hours Waiver Proclamation (20-22) to align with the federal emergency truck driver hours waiver extension issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. This order expires on Feb. 28, 2022.

Both emergency orders are effective immediately.

Read 21-19 proclamation here.

Read 20-22.11 proclamation here.