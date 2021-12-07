Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,849 in the last 365 days.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bolsters Climate Resilience, Prioritizes Environmental Justice, and Advances Clean Energy Goals

In November, President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, once-in-a-generation legislation that is estimated to add 2 million jobs to the economy each year over the next decade and modernize our nation’s infrastructure in communities across the country. The bipartisan infrastructure law also takes action on a host of climate initiatives, including promoting our clean energy infrastructure, advancing environmental justice initiatives, and making the first major investment in America’s climate resilience.

Learn more about these initiatives here:

Promoting Clean Energy Infrastructure: As climate change poses an ever-growing threat, and as it takes an increased financial toll on America’s economy, investments in clean energy are key to meeting America’s goals of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

  • Public transit will receive $89.9 billion in new and continuing funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will not only make public transit more reliable and safe for Americans, but also advance our clean energy goals by replacing current high-emission fleets with clean energy-powered vehicles.  
  • The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invests $5 billion in electric and low emission school bus fleets nationwide with American-made buses that will reduce children’s exposure to polluted air from diesel fuel and prevent negative health impacts that prevent students from reaching their full educational potential.  
  • The bipartisan infrastructure law makes a $65 billion investment in the research, development, and deployment of cutting-edge clean energy technologies as well as new transmission infrastructure that will connect new renewable and clean energy power sources while promoting grid resilience to mitigate the impact of power outages resulting from more frequent and severe extreme weather.  
  • The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds the development of electric vehicle charging networks in transportation corridors across the country, helping to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles to help reduce emissions and making the U.S. less reliant on gasoline.
Advancing Environmental Justice: America’s legacy of racial and class discrimination has resulted in generational health and economic disparities caused in part by environmental racism. People of color are disproportionately affected by climate change, which has already caused economic impacts across the country as communities face the health and infrastructure impacts of extreme weather events such as drought, heat, and floods. Disproportionately, communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities live in America’s most polluted environments. These communities often have higher rates of cancer, a greater likelihoods of birth defects, and other health impacts.
  • Provisions within the bipartisan infrastructure law make the largest investment in clean water in our nation’s history, and will help replace lead pipes that have been linked to negative impacts on children’s brain development, leading to lifelong learning and behavioral problems.  
  • The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will clean up legacy pollution in communities across the country with a particular focus on communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities to reduce the health hazards to these groups and prevent further environmental degradation.  
  • The infrastructure law delivers $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airport modernization funding that will reduce congestion, address maintenance backlogs, and promote environmental justice by reducing emissions which can cause air pollution in surrounding port neighborhoods, which tend to be disproportionately low-income communities of color.
Making the First Major U.S. Investment in Climate Resilience: Extreme weather events caused by climate change have become more severe and more frequent, causing not only danger to our communities but widespread economic impact, with the financial loss to American taxpayers from extreme weather events totaling more than $100.4 billion in 2020.
  • The bipartisan infrastructure law includes $47 billion in climate resilience funding that will help communities upgrade their critical infrastructure and mitigate the economic damage from extreme weather events such as fires, floods, storms, and droughts.
Click here to read the PDF.

Follow Leader Hoyer on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bolsters Climate Resilience, Prioritizes Environmental Justice, and Advances Clean Energy Goals

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.