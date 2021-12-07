The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bolsters Climate Resilience, Prioritizes Environmental Justice, and Advances Clean Energy Goals
In November, President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, once-in-a-generation legislation that is estimated to add 2 million jobs to the economy each year over the next decade and modernize our nation’s infrastructure in communities across the country. The bipartisan infrastructure law also takes action on a host of climate initiatives, including promoting our clean energy infrastructure, advancing environmental justice initiatives, and making the first major investment in America’s climate resilience.
Learn more about these initiatives here:
Promoting Clean Energy Infrastructure: As climate change poses an ever-growing threat, and as it takes an increased financial toll on America’s economy, investments in clean energy are key to meeting America’s goals of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.
- Public transit will receive $89.9 billion in new and continuing funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will not only make public transit more reliable and safe for Americans, but also advance our clean energy goals by replacing current high-emission fleets with clean energy-powered vehicles.
- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invests $5 billion in electric and low emission school bus fleets nationwide with American-made buses that will reduce children’s exposure to polluted air from diesel fuel and prevent negative health impacts that prevent students from reaching their full educational potential.
- The bipartisan infrastructure law makes a $65 billion investment in the research, development, and deployment of cutting-edge clean energy technologies as well as new transmission infrastructure that will connect new renewable and clean energy power sources while promoting grid resilience to mitigate the impact of power outages resulting from more frequent and severe extreme weather.
- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds the development of electric vehicle charging networks in transportation corridors across the country, helping to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles to help reduce emissions and making the U.S. less reliant on gasoline.
- Provisions within the bipartisan infrastructure law make the largest investment in clean water in our nation’s history, and will help replace lead pipes that have been linked to negative impacts on children’s brain development, leading to lifelong learning and behavioral problems.
- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will clean up legacy pollution in communities across the country with a particular focus on communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities to reduce the health hazards to these groups and prevent further environmental degradation.
- The infrastructure law delivers $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airport modernization funding that will reduce congestion, address maintenance backlogs, and promote environmental justice by reducing emissions which can cause air pollution in surrounding port neighborhoods, which tend to be disproportionately low-income communities of color.
- The bipartisan infrastructure law includes $47 billion in climate resilience funding that will help communities upgrade their critical infrastructure and mitigate the economic damage from extreme weather events such as fires, floods, storms, and droughts.