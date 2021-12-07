Financial Support Available to Help Nebraskans Who are Struggling with Mortgage Payments Due to COVID-19

New program targets households not located in primarily urban areas.

Nebraska households who are struggling with missed mortgage payments due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 — and who are not located in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Douglas and Sarpy Counties — may be eligible for financial support under a new program.

UNL’s Center on Children, Families and the Law, with funding supplied by the Federal Government and administered by the State of Nebraska, is now accepting applications through the All Doors Lead to Home Program. The program provides financial assistance to qualifying Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their homes/housing as a result of the pandemic.

The new program was funded by the CARES Act and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program. Federal authorization limits the use of these funds to the stipulated population and target area. To learn about programs targeted to urban residents, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/EmergencyRentalAssistanceProgram.

To qualify for up to six months of payments under the All Doors Lead to Home Program, the following conditions must be met:

Applicants must be an adult member of a household that has suffered economic hardship due to COVID-19 and has an unpaid mortgage as of March 1, 2020. Applicants may not have received other federal, state or local assistance for the same debt.

Households must be located outside the city limits of Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island or Douglas and Sarpy Counties. (If you live in one of these cities you may qualify for other assistance; visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/EmergencyRentalAssistanceProgram to learn more.

The household’s current income must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income, based on household size, for its county of residence. A Housing Assistance Specialist will determine whether you qualify based on these and the remaining criteria.

To apply, visit go.unl.edu/BOSHousingAssistance. Or scan the QR code contained in this Flyer.

Trained staff are available to assist applicants throughout the application process.

The Center on Children, Families and the Law is leading this program in partnership with the Department of Economic Development, LifeHouse, Lutheran Family Services, Blue Valley Community Action Partnership, Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

For general contact information, see the Flyer linked here. For questions, or if you prefer to complete the application in person or over the phone, contact Elizabeth Weidner by emailing elweidner@lfsneb.org.