IDmission Selected for RegTech’s 2022 List of Top 100 Companies in Compliance, Risk Management, and Information Security

IDmission has been included in the prestigious RegTech100 list of 2022 for the fifth year in a row.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDmission, a provider of world-class biometric and onboarding solutions, has been selected in the RegTech100 list for 2022 in recognition of its role in shaping the future of compliance, risk management, information security, and financial crime prevention.

The RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. One of the key factors that the panel considers when making the final selection for the RegTech100 list is the innovativeness of the technology solution offered. More than just an identity provider, IDmission develops an entire process for lifecycle identity management that reduces risk, integrates easily, and maintains compliance while improving customer experience.

Other factors that the panel considered: the industry significance of the problem that the company’s technology solves; the company’s growth (in terms of capital raised, revenue, customer traction); potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients; and how important it is for financial institutions to know about the company.

Over the past two years, the RegTech (regulatory technology) industry saw rapid growth as financial institutions dealt with regulatory changes. RegTech spending by banks and other highly regulated institutions is projected to exceed 130 billion USD by 2025, according to a new study by analyst firm Juniper Research.

RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “Banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily into AI capabilities to automate highly manual regulatory tasks, support digital onboarding processes and monitor for fraudulent activity. The RegTech100 list helps them filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security, and financial crime prevention.”

IDmission is proud to be selected among the top technology solution providers making innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem and to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.

A full list of the RegTech100 can be found at www.RegTech100.com. To learn more about how IDmission can support your RegTech needs, visit www.idmission.com/.