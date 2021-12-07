Nancy Pelegrino, Renowned Realtor, Predicts Effects of Inflation for 2022

Nancy Pelegrino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned realtor Nancy Pelegrino has hopeful predictions for impacts of inflation on the real estate market. Inflation has affected many industries already, and is expected to continue in the coming year as well.

However, for the real estate market, Nancy Pelegrino believes this may not apply. When asked what inflation would do for the market in the next year, she said “Hopefully, nothing. Real Estate is definitely based on the bedrock of economics - supply and demand. There will never be enough supply to meet demand.”

Previously, Nancy Pelegrino has stated that the California real estate market is appearing to cool down slightly. In a post-pandemic market, this is a sigh of relief for potential home buyers.

“But pricing is based on knowledge and experience and that does not always follow logic on the great West Side!” Pelegrino states. California is a desirable state to live in, especially the West side, so it may be hard to tell what the future holds.

In the long term, the United States inflation rate is projected to trend around 2.33 percent in 2022, according to TradingEconomics.com. The markets it is most likely to affect are in the order of gasoline, shelter, food, new and used vehicles, transportation services, apparel, and medical care services.

Shelter, or real estate, is coming in at number three. This may be alarming to potential homebuyers, but for those looking for a house in the Los Angeles area, Nancy Pelegrino is a trusted realtor to work with. She quotes, “You have to be ready to pull the trigger if you like the property and be a very strong buyer in multiple offers.”

The California housing market is expected to rise 5.2 percent in 2022, according to the California Association of Realtors. The median home price will rise to $834,000, following a 20.3 percent increase to $793,000 in 2021 from $659,000 in 2020. So, while prices will still rise in 2022, it will not be as significant as recent years.

Whether or not inflation affects California real estate, it is still a competitive market, and home buyers have to act quickly with a reliable real estate agent by their side. Nancy Pelegrino says, “I won’t waste your time. Tell me what you want, and I’ll help you get it.” These are comforting words to hear in a market that may be impacted by inflation, and in a market that is still impacted by Covid.

