Nationwide Preliminary Injunction in Effect for Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

Today a federal district court in Georgia entered an order forbidding the federal government from enforcing its unprecedented contractor vaccine mandate against any federal contractor or subcontractor in “any state or territory of the United States of America.” The court issued that order when granting a motion filed by a seven-state Georgia-led coalition seeking a temporary injunction against this sweeping federal mandate. The order is in effect nationwide, which means that the federal government cannot apply its contractor mandate anywhere.

 

On October 29, 2021, a ten-state coalition co-led by Nebraska and Missouri filed a similar lawsuit in a federal court in Missouri. Nebraska will continue to pursue its legal action in Missouri. The states in that case are seeking not only a temporary injunction against the mandate but also a permanent injunction. The parties will file their final briefs in that case on Friday, December 10, and the court is expected to rule soon after those filings. 

 

A copy of today’s ruling blocking the federal contractor mandate is available here.

