Students to Gain Significant Career Advantage Through StudentRoomStay Partnership with Think-X
This partnership will provide students with the resources they need to create more positive thinking patterns.
The patented Think-X coaching platform identifies subconscious thinking for measurably better mental well-being, performance and overall career development.
The success and mental well-being of our students is always at the top of our priority list.”SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StudentRoomStay, a leading global homestay provider, is partnering with Think-X, a human performance activation company. As a result of this partnership, all StudentRoomStay students can receive a free career development report by Think-X and participate in a personalized automated coaching program. Think-X helps students develop better thinking patterns, which will in turn improve overall mental wellness and yield better performance in their academic life and future career. For StudentRoomStay members, Think-X will help them grow in their thinking, performance and leadership potential as they pursue new career opportunities.
— Adam Lee, StudentRoomStay CEO
“We are so excited to add Think-X’s program to our growing list of member services,” said Adam Lee CEO & Co-Founder of StudentRoomStay. “Given the current stressors on students today, and the job market specifically, it is critical that we provide resources to help our students improve their outlook and real-life performance at the speed of thought with Think-X.”
“Our unique combination of a patented diagnostic, innovative technology and targeted coaching yields breakthrough efficiency and measurable results”, said Ted Malley, Think-X CEO. “This isn’t about performance only—our methodology will help students gain confidence, calmness and control in every area of their lives through the neuroscience of positive thinking.”
StudentRoomStay and Think-X share a vision to help individuals learn, grow and thrive. Lee and Malley agree that high school and college are crucial, pivotal times in a person’s life and that students will benefit immensely from learning to rewrite their mental scripts at a young age.
“The success and mental well-being of our students is always at the top of our priority list,” said Lee. “This partnership will be extremely valuable for our company as we continue to strive towards our infinite goal to make student life and housing better.”
Students will have access to coaching and career development products by Think-X through StudentRoomStay effective in early 2022.
About StudentRoomStay
StudentRoomStay (SRS) is on a mission to bring a new standard of transparency and safety to the student accommodation industry. SRS’s homestay program maintains agency partnerships across the globe, school partnerships across the nation and CSIET-certified host families in every major US city. The SRS home office is based on the Central Coast of California and the team consists of dedicated people from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia and China. Led by CEO and Co-Founder Adam Lee, StudentRoomStay’s overarching goal is to make student life and housing better.
About Think-X
Think-X scientifically discovers and activates human performance. Our 10-minute patented diagnostic identifies the specific subconscious thinking that is either positively or negatively impacting individual well-being and overall success. Derived from years of cognitive therapy and the latest developments in neuroscience, Think-X provides measurable results for individuals and organizations alike.
