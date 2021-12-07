Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,857 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: Grocery Workforce Front and Center

Dec 7, 2021

FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin discusses the contributions and investments our industry has made to support its workers, contribute to the economy and meet the needs of Americans throughout the pandemic. At a time when many businesses were forced to close their doors or lay off workers, grocery stores stayed open, and provided not only food, but good, quality jobs. In fact, during the pandemic, food retailers increased their total number of employees by roughly 500,000 individuals – and companies are continuing to hire. Food retail companies are not just looking to hire stock clerks and cashiers; they need highly skilled, highly qualified individuals to fill myriad roles that might not immediately be associated with your local grocer. To attract both full- and part-time employees, retailers have offered a combination of higher, competitive wages, bonuses, improved benefits, flextime, and training and skills development opportunities.

QUESTION: What’s one thing a career in the food industry can offer someone?

Share Your Response

You just read:

VIDEO: Grocery Workforce Front and Center

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.