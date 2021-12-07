Submit Release
Dr. James of MBC Global Enterprises Rolls out We Give Back Program

USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBC Global Enterprises Rolls Out We Give Back Program.

Founder/CEO Dr. James McConnell talks about what the program will do for the community, and the world.

This program will focus on getting more customers for business owners, entreprenuers, and people that want to make more money. Dr. James say "Sometimes knowledge should be free!"

This is an example of how the program works. As a part of the We Give Back Program. Free course on how to get 500 new customers in 90 days, and not have to pay to get them... and how to close them. Absolutely free.

This Program is Excellent for Business owners, Entreprenuers, and Investors.

This program can be done over the phone, in person, or on Zoom.

One of the clients Miss Alana Curry said, "Hey This amazing opportunity for growing your business, and enriching your life tremendously for free! is a no brainer. I love this!" We Give Back Programs typically focuses on giving back to the community. This Program is the latest to bring awareness to the community and the world.

Dr.James McConnell
MBC Global Enterprises
+1 469-765-5327
Info@servicesatmbc.com
