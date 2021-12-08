Tesla NanoCoatings Hires Principal Development Scientist

Ted did an outstanding job as Doctoral Research Assistant and we’re pleased to have him join the company as a Principal Development Scientist” — Todd Hawkins, President & CEO, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc

MASSILLON, OHIO, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. the global leader in carbon nanotechnology, adds Ted Hammer as its Principal Development Scientist. Tesla NanoCoatings with Hammer’s direction will further its position as nanocoating technology pioneers. The company has 40 patents. In 2021 alone, Tesla NanoCoatings received five new patents.

Hammer recently received his Ph.D. in Polymer Science from The University of Akron. As a graduate student, Hammer investigated structure-property relationships for UV-curable polyester powder coatings and developed novel UV-curable polyester resins. During that time, he also had the opportunity to work with one of the leading carbon nanotechnology scientists, Dr. Jorma Virtanen. His work with Dr. Virtanen has resulted in a patent for “self-stratifying coatings,” which was awarded to Tesla NanoCoatings in 2021.

Hammer has also published articles in peer reviewed journals such as Microbial Biotechnology, the Journal of Coatings Technology and Research, and the Journal of Applied Polymer Science.

As a Doctoral Research Assistant at Tesla NanoCoatings over the last three years, Hammer has been involved with various new product development projects, laboratory testing, and technical service work. “Ted did an outstanding job as Doctoral Research Assistant and we’re pleased to have him join the company as a Principal Development Scientist,” stated Todd Hawkins, President and CEO, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.

“Tesla NanoCoatings is a great company to broaden my career. The team is very ambitious and they have a strong commitment to innovation and new product development. The company’s intellectual property demonstrates this commitment,” said Ted Hammer, Principal Development Scientist, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.

Tesla NanoCoatings’ commitment to nanotechnology innovation will be demonstrated again in 2022 with the launch of several new products.



About Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.

Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (www.teslanano.com) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is Teslan®, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible.

