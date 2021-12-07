It’s my choice! I think of the many times I’ve told myself that and the years it took before I believed it.

It's a love-gift given freely, unconditionally. It is without strings, enabling me to choose my journey, my path.” — Soo Myung Chung

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soo Myung Chung’s It’s My Choice is a riveting memoir that traverses through doubt, fear, pain, and joy; above all, it’s a story of healing in the tripartite constitution of our being: mind, body, and soul. Published by Authors Press, Soo Myung Chung’s memoir will be part of a catalog of works to be featured in the prestigious Guadalajara International Book Fair happening in Jalisco, Mexico.

The book opens with a recollection of the unexpected death of her husband. The grief that came with it transported the author into a place of deep introspection; she contemplated on the power of her choices. She writes, “It's my choice! I think of the many times I've told myself that and the years it took before I believed it. They're reminders that I own my decisions regardless of what the situation is or who tells me what to do. Today, self-reminders are less frequent because I feel in control of my whole life, not just part of it. Why? Because I have a free will, God's gift to each of us. It's a love-gift given freely, unconditionally. It is without strings, enabling me to choose my journey, my path.”

Soo Myung Chung tells her readers that self-improvement and progress are achieved through self love. We become better human beings when we recognize the special light illuminating within us — God.

Grab your copy of this enlightening book at Authors Press, Amazon and other online bookstores.

It’s My Choice

Written by Soo Myung Chung

Paperback |

Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.