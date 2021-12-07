It is a collection of letters made into a book that sends a message of enlightenment, hope, positivity, comfort during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Be in the spirit and take fresh courage for the battle is the Lord’s. You are blessed, safe, and covered by his precious blood. We are holding you in our heart and prayers.”— Excerpt from COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letter by Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr.

Author Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr. will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letters. It is a collection of letters made into a book that sends a message of enlightenment, hope, positivity, comfort during the global COVID-19 pandemic. It has further provided Bible memory verses referencing each letter it conveys. These letters were to cheer up all the people in the hope that somehow we may point to the light and fire in this pandemic crisis that nobody knows when to end.

The purpose of the book is to reflect and maintain faith and resilience. A person needs to be sensitive to the involvement of God in our daily lives. It will get you inspired and motivated. Remember that God is always bigger than our problems and fears during this pandemic.

Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr. and who is married was born in Camden, New Jersey, and was licensed to preach at the age of fifteen years old. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Morgan State College; Master of Divinity Degree from Howard University; Pastoral Certificate from Foundation for Religion and Mental Health at Grasslands Hospital; and Doctor of Ministry Degree from Drew University. He has been a founding member and special officer to several religious sectors.

COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letters

Written by: Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

