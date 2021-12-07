Life Science Search Partners Publishes Insights On How Military Leadership Principles Can Be Used In A Remote Workforce
New report showcases best practices on transitioning military leadership principles into the remote corporate setting successfully.TROY, MI , 48084, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting expertise leading management professionals, this new report that features insights from leadership throughout the US. Learning from the best in operational excellence, Life Science Search Partners uncovers five focus points to drive effective operations management in remote environments, including communication and collaboration, culture building, digital transformation, reporting and tracking, and change management.
According to publicly available research, there is an expectation that by 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, an 87% percent increase from pre-pandemic levels.
When successfully implemented, the new age of remote operations yields increased job satisfaction, retention, productivity, and cost optimization. Continuously combatting effective implementation are disconnections with personnel, processes, and technology, introducing abundant challenges to global, cross-functional collaboration across stakeholders and industries.
“It’s so important to establish good habits around listening, especially as leaders,” says Dion Anglin, an operational excellence expert and director at one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers, and distributors of engines and power generation products. “Listening helps teams find middle ground and an understanding around what needs to get accomplished. Only when great communication structures are in place can great leaders give people the opportunity to lead in their own capacities, too.”
To download the recently published report, please click here.
About Life Science Search Partners:
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors. Our team has more than 20 years of experience in executing complex and discreet searches for multinational corporations, start-ups, and companies in turnaround situations. For more information on Life Science Search Partners, please call 888-577-6331 or visit https://lifesciencesearch.com.
Kane Carpenter
Daggerfinn
+1 2166720660`
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other