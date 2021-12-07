Roland “Ro” Wauer is retired from the National Park Service after a 32-year career.

The novel revolves around Greg Steward and his adventures from his youth in St. Croix Virgin Islands to New York City and his expedition to Panama for the American Museum of Natural History.” — Roland Wauer

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roland H. Wauer’s Natural Inclinations: One Man's Adventures in the Natural World is a historical novel with themes on nature and adventure. It is based on the author’s

acquaintance with real people and places over the last many years. Wauer’s work will be one of the books that will be featured in the prestigious Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 happening at Jalisco, Mexico.

The novel revolves around Greg Steward and his adventures from his youth in St. Croix Virgin Islands to New York City and his expedition to Panama for the American Museum of Natural History. The expedition deepens the protagonist’s love for nature and eventually leads to more scientific expeditions to faraway places such as the Galapagos, Easter Island, the Societies, and the Marquesas Islands.

The author retired from the National Park Service after a 32-year career as a park ranger and biologist. He worked in 7 national parks - Crater Lake, Death Valley, Pinnacles, Zion, Big Bend, Great Smoky Mountains, and Virgin Islands - and as Regional Chief Scientist in the Southwest Region Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and as Chief of Resource Management and Chief Scientist for the National Park Service in Washington, DC Since retirement he has written 28 books on the National Parks and the wildlife, and two novels.

Natural Inclinations: One Man's Adventures in the Natural World

Written by Roland H. Wauer

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.