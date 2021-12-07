Clear All Testing™ Partners With Certified High-complexity Laboratory Ace Biomedical Labs for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Testing

Effective immediately, Clear All Testing™ and Ace Biomedical Labs will offer businesses full-service COVID-19 group testing that detects Omicron at 98% efficacy

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear All Testing™ a division of Cov-Busters Canada Corp., today announced it has entered into an agreement with Ace Biomedical Labs LLC, a high-complexity CLIA-certified lab operating out of Jacksonville, Florida. The lab has completed validation of a PCR procedure that detects Omicron (B.1.1.529), the SARS-CoV-2 variant, at 98% efficacy.

Ideal for small to large-scale staff testing with many advantages over traditional testing methods (affordability, ease of business integration, easy non-invasive specimen collection, fast results, no business disruption), Clear All Testing™, developed by Cov-Busters Canada Corp., incorporates a high-complexity protocol requiring a certified lab and trained technicians to conduct the PCR testing. In search of a partner lab to deliver this valuable resource we had several important considerations. We wanted to partner with a CLIA-certified high-complexity certified lab that offered the highest quality procedures with a dedicated staff committed to fast turnaround and accurate results, for these reasons the company chose to partner with Ace Biomedical Labs LLC.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ace Biomedical Labs. With their efficient testing capabilities, we can significantly increase access to highly accurate, cost-effective, and scalable SARS-CoV-2 testing. We are committed to serving high-risk segments such as staff, seniors, and schools by providing a better option to existing invasive, high-cost COVID-19 tests. It’s really as simple as 1,2,3—Collect, Snap, Ship,” said Brent Markus, Co-founder of Clear All Testing™.

“It has been a pleasure developing this innovative testing process with the principals of Cov-Busters Canada Corp. Over the past months, all parties have focused on ensuring the customer receives the simplest yet most effective Clear All staff testing program. We’re confident now that there’s a solution to the challenges of businesses incorporating scheduled staff testing,” said Madhukar Sharma, CEO of Ace Biomedical Labs LLC.

Clear All Testing™ utilizes a COVID-19 surveillance testing system whereby specimen samples are pooled in groups of five. Group testing is efficient but also cost effective without compromising the quality and accuracy of results. Testing an entire staff costs only USD $15 (CDN $19.25) per specimen or USD $75 base test price. The company supplies test collection kits, shipping supplies and simple instructions.

Clear All Testing™ offers businesses an affordable, convenient way to test their staff on a regular weekly or biweekly basis. Health decision-makers will find this information invaluable, and it allows them to make informed decisions. “The most important thing we can do right now is to be testing. In areas of high community spread, we should be testing every day said Dr. Bob Bell, former Deputy Minister, Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care (MOHLTC), and former President and CEO of the University Health Network (UHN)”.

For more information, visit https://www.clearalltesting.com/

About Cov-Busters Canada Corp:

Cov-Busters Canada Corp. is a Kelowna, British Columbia company founded to bring goods and services to the market to assist with the challenges of COVID-19. Initially, the company focused on PPE, disinfection, and environmental testing, which evolved into looking for a way to offer businesses an easy integration into a testing process. Clear All Testing™ was formed to deliver efficiency, effectiveness, and affordability. Over the past year, thousands of schools have incorporated surveillance testing on millions of staff and students into their weekly routine in the US. Businesses would have adopted weekly and/or biweekly COVID-19 testing had it not been expensive, disruptive, time-consuming, and evasive to the staff. No Clear All Testing™ offers a solution.

Contact

Name: Brent Markus

Company: Cov-Busters Canada Corp.

Phone Number: (778) 765-8180

Email: b.markus@clearalltesting.com

Website: https://www.clearalltesting.com/