Senator Collett Announces $2.5 Million for Local Development Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. — December 7, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $2.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for two projects the 12th District.

“I’m thrilled to see the state invest in our communities and I’m proud to have been able to advocate on their behalf,” said Senator Collett. “I’m especially excited about the Gwynedd Mercy project, which will enable the University to attract and train more students in high-demand fields such as education and nursing.”

President of Gwynedd Mercy University, Deanne H. D’Emilio, JD, was excited to hear the news. “We are truly grateful for Senator Collett’s support in helping us move this exciting project forward,” she said. “This funding supports our plans to enhance GMercyU’s residential experience in significant ways. It also supports our mission to prepare Distinctive Mercy Graduates for successful careers and to make a real difference in their communities.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Gwynedd Mercy University – $2,000,000 to renovate Loyola Hall. The project will upgrade residential living and learning rooms, common spaces, utility and technology rooms, and bathrooms, increasing residential capacity by eight rooms. Renovations include upgrades to electric, installation of WiFi, asbestos abatement, ADA bathroom facilities, and installation of HVAC/ventilation that meets COVID-19 pandemic requirements.

Lions Pride Park (Warrington Township) – $500,000 to construct a community building with an adjoining outdoor terrace. Features will include a dividable multi-purpose meeting room, a small kitchen for food prep, office, storage area for park amenities, a rental window for games, and a concession area. There will be four fully ADA accessible all gender restrooms. The building will also have solar panels.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

