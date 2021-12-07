Holabird's December Dreams auction, online and live in Reno, Nevada, will feature over 1,900 lots of Americana and more

Certificate for the Grosh Consolidated Gold & Silver Mining Co. (Virginia City, Nev.), for one share, issued to Benjamin Nickerson, issued on Dec. 31, 1864 (estimate: $1,200-$2,000).

Ansel Adams original photograph from his Yosemite Series, signed, titled Moon and Half Dome (1960), print No. 10, considered one of his greatest photographs (estimate: $10,000-$20,000).

Possibly the finest known 12.5-cent token from The Payteller (Rhyolite, Nev.), showing a miner with a pick, shovel and lunch bucket, plus mountain and sun, 30mm (estimate: $7,000-$10,000).

Britton & Rey lithograph depicting life scenes of gold miners in the 19th century, titled Bar Room in the Mines and Long Tom, one of only five known copies (estimate: $ 1,000-$2,000).