A Heartwarming Book of Poems Awaits For You in Mary Angeline Bell’s Rejoice
Spiritual healer and author Mary Angeline Bell presents “Rejoice,” a poetry-filled book about hope and inspiration.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Angeline Bell (or Angie to family and friends) offers an inspiring book that reminds fellow Christians about the goodness of God.
Angie says, “I want to share faith and hope to people who are keenly aware that we live in a world where there is suffering and injustice every day, and where each of us as an individual lives with some kind of burden, visible or invisible, which he or she would not have chosen.”
Mary Angeline Bell pens a book of 65 poems and five short stories in her third volume of poetry. “Rejoice” is filled with delightful pages of encouraging thoughts amidst the trouble and pain that people experience all throughout the world.
Ever since she was a young girl, Angie has believed and put her trust in the Lord Jesus. She declares that fulfilling His purpose for her life is her heart’s desire.
“The book serves as a lifeline of hope to help people find strength and trust in God for the circumstances that cause them to stumble. We may face some challenging times, but God promises that we have victory through our faith,” Angie adds.
Angie used to be a teacher, and in 1968, she married her husband Rex Bell. They adopted a daughter named Jennie Elizabeth. Angie is close to her two granddaughters, Jessica and Jasmine.
“I praise the Lord for my family,” she says. “They are a daily reminder of how blessed I am.”
Visit the author's website at www.authormaryangeline.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter