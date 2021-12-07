DSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles

throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal, Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership with Ignition Brandery is a full-service branding and distribution agency with a combined 20 years of experience marketing and distributing luxury brands into the travel retail markets. We have a network of over 100 customers in the travel retail market and look to expand that customer base by introducing the Imperium and DSG Global brands

DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") and Imperium Motor Company are pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Ignition Brandery under the terms of a memorandum of understanding to be completed within 45 days. Being the first of several agreements because of the successful appearance at the LA auto show. This partnership is a huge deal for all parties as Ignition Brandery has contacts all over the islands, with cruise lines, dealerships, and government agencies.

Ignition Brandery sees a massive opportunity for the Imperium brand of Electric vehicles. Transporting tourists across the Caribbean islands is vital to generating revenue in these markets. Currently gas-powered vehicles make up most of the modes of transport. Duties to import can sometimes reach 40-80%. Many of the islands are offering credits to import green vehicles so the cost savings alone will be a big driver in the demand for this fleet of vehicles. Each of the 25 islands we plan to focus on has 5-7 auto dealerships. We anticipate opening a dealer on each island over the next 12-24 months. Cruise lines own significant real estate in the islands including ports and their own private islands, transporting passengers via buses and passenger vans is crucial to the overall experience, being able to promote a green initiative will allow significant cost savings.

Resorts across the Caribbean rely on golf carts to transport guests within the property. The low speed EV’s offers a more cost-effective way to accomplish this along with allowing visitors to explore islands utilizing the vehicles when prior full size rental cars were the only option. As well we see significant revenue opportunities with DSG Global’s golf division. With over 120 golf courses in the Caribbean the technology DSG Global offers with the Vantage Tag System has proven to be a huge success across the globe.

“It is starting to happen,” states Robert Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. "All the excitement and action at the LA auto show is now coming together. Our entire EV line up was a hit at the show with numerous sales commitments with several major distribution agreements throughout the world to follow. The Shelby Cobra Golf Cart was the most photographed EV on the floor with the company now in process of introducing two new Shelby Carts that will displayed at the PGA Show in January. This is the first EV show attended in the USA with great success and DSG is looking forward to a record-breaking revenue year in 2022,” continued Silzer.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2022 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated", "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.