Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Value Expected to Reach $9.77 BN by 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is accounted for $5.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $9.77 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growing demand from end-use industries, stringent workplace safety regulations and increasing awareness about fire safety procedures are driving the market growth. However, high cost of raw materials and huge investment in R&D is hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Fire Resistant Fabrics Market include Royal Tencate N.V., Kaneka Corporation, PBI Performance Products Inc., Dupont De Nemours and Company, Teijin Ltd., Westex By Milliken, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing AG and Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
