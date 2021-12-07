In a series of short stories, he recounts his funny foreign adventures and invites you to listen to the music of those days.

The memoir is structured into short stories that deal with various aspects of the author’s life ranging from his foreign adventures, choice of music, and his daring accounts of flying a small plane.” — Peter Hafkus

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Hafkus’ Cleared for Takeoff: Memoirs of a Global Rolling Stone is an autobiography that mostly details Peter’s travels from numerous countries. Published by Page Publishing, Peter Hafkus’ work will be part of the featured books in the prestigious Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara happening in Jalisco, Mexico.

Peter, an executive expat, publishes a memoir of his studies and work abroad: childhood in postwar Germany; student life in Berlin, Paris, and the USA; and when he was a true pioneer in the early globalization of manufacturing in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The memoir is structured into short stories that deal with various aspects of the author’s life ranging from his foreign adventures, choice of music, and his daring accounts of flying a small plane. “A fireman ran to me from his truck that had stopped next to the airplane, shook my hand, and congratulated me on a good landing. ‘Felicidades, capitan.’ And then we saw the flame shooting out from under the left wing. The sparks from scraping the runway had ignited the spilled fuel. His fire truck shot CO2 foam at its large cannon on top and extinguished the fire.”

— excerpt from Cleared for Takeoff: Memoirs of a Global Rolling Stone

Cleared for Takeoff: Memoirs of a Global Rolling Stone

Written by Peter Hafkus

