Keep America Beautiful Presents Livestream Event, Vision for America 2021, December 9

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful® is proud to be the largest community improvement organization in the United States. To celebrate our life-changing work, we gather thought leaders and industry leaders yearly at our Vision for America event, where we honor an organization’s unique dedication to environmental sustainability and community impact. This ballroom gathering has historically been our largest fundraiser, sustaining our critically important work.

Last year, even as the world swirled in the change COVID-19 brought, our beautifying and unifying work continued. America was in green spaces like never before. Our Vision gala went virtual, and our keynote speaker, Balaji Ganapathy of Tata Consulting, reminded us that communities centered on a shared purpose are powerful.

This year, moved to further share our purpose, our 2021 Vision event blends our history with our shared future to expand our audience, amplify our impact, and invite more of America into our mission. In 2021, even as this global pandemic lingers, we will celebrate the local community like never before.

The 2021 Vision celebration’s theme is “Celebrating Community.” Live-streamed on YouTube from Dallas, Texas at 7 p.m. EST, the hour-long event will include multiple interviews and feature videos to help people get to know the organization. Also, it will be a tri-sector awards event and will kick-off with an industry exclusive panel for sponsors, corporate executives, and industry stakeholders to engage in conversation around community impact and shared values.

“Vision for America highlights the tri-sector partnership that is so critical to our success, and we couldn’t be more excited for this new way of bringing our message to a broader audience,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO, Dr. Helen Lowman. “It’s our goal and hope that Vision for America 2021 will inspire a new wave of engaging even more people in sustainable action that will only increase with each year to come.”

During the virtual celebration, KAB will honor Mr. David Allen, President and CEO of Igloo Products Corp., who has led in developing sustainable products to support impact at scale. A Keep America Beautiful affiliate award and an inaugural Vision for America Social Impact Leadership award will also be announced – taking the conversation directly to the people. This transformational approach reaches new audiences through digital and virtual engagement, directly engaging with people who are activating and advocating online for grassroots change.

Sponsors for Vision 2021 include Igloo Products Corp.

It’s free to attend the virtual Vision 2021 event. Register to attend at kab.org.

