At its core, Under Five Flags is a gripping tale of the quest for a better life and humanity's resilience in the face of hardship

before World War II, and eventually moving to the United States, Rhee has lived under the rule of Japan, Russia, North Korea, South Korea, and the United States” — Marta L. Tullis

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under Five Flags by Hackchan Rhee and Marta L. Tullis is a memoir that chronicles the global odyssey of the author, Rhee, as he experience and survives the sights and sounds from the cultural and political landscapes under the titular five flags. Published by Dorrance Publishing, the collaborative work offers a compelling meditation on the perpetual dichotomy of the human condition.

The five flags — as seen in the book cover — are the banners of the following countries: Japan, Russia, North Korea, South Korea, and the United States. The stories contained within the global journey commencing from North Korea and concluding in the United States offer an excellent multicultural and historically nuanced perspective on how our political structure and economic system shape our lives. At its core, Under Five Flags is a gripping tale of the quest for a better life and humanity’s resilience in the face of hardship. The book is a beautiful literary confluence of the scholarly and the personal.

Hackchan Rhee has been a U.S. citizen for fifty-two years. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in mechanical engineering. Marta L. Tullis has had a long career as a configuration analyst in the aerospace industry. Upon retirement, she hopes to resume her ham-radio hobby. The authors have been married for nearly twenty-eight years and enjoyed many years of hiking throughout the Rocky Mountains.

Under Five Flags

Written by Hackchan Rhee, Marta L. Tullis

