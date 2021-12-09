Dr. Eliza Lamb Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Lamb Center for Arts & Healing
Recently celebrating its fifth anniversary in Hopewell, Virginia, the Lamb Center for Arts & Healing is a creation of Eliza Lamb, Ed.D.
A native of Prince George County, Virginia, Dr. Lamb relocated back to the Hopewell- Prince George area five years ago from New York City, where she served as Curator of the Children’s Museum of the Arts and an instructor at Columbia University. She came home with a mission to bring inspiration and art to Hopewell, Virginia.
In 2016, she opened the Lamb Center for Arts and Healing, which now serves over 6,000 people a year. Lamb Arts is a multi-phased project which includes programs for Creative Change Makers in the local high schools, a Creative Aging Program for senior citizens, training and support for art teachers in the local public schools, an annual Hopewell Arts Fest, and a Pop-Up Program of free one-time art experiences that “pop-up” throughout the area multiple times a year.
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, Lamb Arts has developed 550 Creative Distancing Kits distributed to children on the schools’ free lunch program, established a Mini-Art Studio at John Randolph Medical Center, provided art materials for 640 back-to-school art kits, and established a community wide exhibit entitled the Hopewell Billboard Project.
About Dr. Eliza Lamb:
Dr. Lamb began her art studies at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), recognized for its role in revitalizing the City of Savannah and creating a destination for artists and tourists.
After graduating from SCAD with a major in photography in 2004, she went to Columbia University in New York City, where she earned three masters’ degrees (Arts Administration, Clinical Psychology, Art + Art Education). In 2015 she also completed her doctorate in Art + Art Education.
Lamb Arts believes in the power of the arts to transform lives and communities. To that end, Dr. Lamb has intentionally selected the building she felt was in need of most care and renovation for their future home in downtown Hopewell and is in the process of renovating it. Meanwhile, the Center is in a temporary location at 210 N. Second Avenue, Hopewell, VA.
Dr. Lamb is hoping to use the arts revitalization of Hopewell as a case study for other communities of similar size.
Since Dr. Lamb formed her non-profit center and began sharing her vision, three murals have been added, storefront displays are more creative and other known artists will soon be calling Hopewell their home.
