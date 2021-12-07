Van Daele Homes & Presidio Residential Capital Acquire Land in South Jordan, Utah, in Daybreak Master-planned Community
Axis at North Station to Offer 77 Townhomes Near Salt Lake CitySOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Daele Homes and Presidio Residential Capital have purchased a parcel of land within the 4,200-acre master-planned community Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah, near Salt Lake City, to build a new 77-unit row townhome community named Axis at North Station. The community is located off South Jordan Parkway, adjacent to the American Academy of Innovation and just steps from the South Jordan Parkway Light Rail Station. Presales for Axis are anticipated for early 2022, with a model grand opening and first move-ins anticipated for late spring/early summer 2022.
"There is an elite group of highly respected homebuilders here in Daybreak that we're excited to join," said Todd Demarets, Utah division president. "To partner with Daybreak developers Larry H. Miller Real Estate and bring Axis at North Station to life is an amazing opportunity, and we're grateful for the partnership."
Outdoor conveniences available to all Daybreak residents include multiple community parks with open spaces, play equipment and pavilions; sports courts; 50+ miles of trails; community gardens; pet parks; five pools and a splash pool; a 67-acre freshwater lake; and multiple community centers like the Daybreak Community Center with fitness facilities.
Axis at North Station will offer three innovative floorplans of two- and -three story townhomes with three to four bedrooms and up to 3.5 bathrooms. Each residence includes an attached two-car garage and ranges from approximately 1,620 to 1,915 square feet. Each home will have a roof deck for entertaining and enjoying the surrounding Utah scenery. Interiors feature high-end maple-stained cabinetry throughout, stainless steel appliances packages and quartz countertops. Other features included chef’s quality kitchens with island workspaces, first-floor bedrooms convenient for guests or multi-generational living (per plan), spacious master suites, ample great room spaces and roof decks with customization opportunities to make each roof level outdoor space unique.
Axis at North Station is 22 miles southwest of downtown Salt Lake City and 16 miles northwest of Silicon Slopes in Lehi, a major tech-oriented job center home to notable companies such as Facebook, Adobe, Microsoft, Zion’s Bank and more. Amazon recently constructed a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center about two miles from the community and is planning to add over 1,000 jobs to the local workforce.
Van Daele Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital – a San Diego-based real estate development management company – has developed three joint venture projects together in California and Utah.
About Van Daele Homes
Van Daele Homes is a privately held homebuilder since 1987, with offices in California and Utah. The Van Daele family and its team take great pride in the design and construction of every home and have a personal commitment to every home buyer. Now celebrating more than 30 years of homebuilding excellence, the experienced team of employees, artisans and consultants at Van Daele Homes take building quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved in each home’s design and construction every step of the way. Additional information is available at www.vandaele.com
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 40 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
