“If God would have not engraved the Commandments into stone for mankind to see with their eyes, we would all be dead in darkness without existence.

Even though these are good for us, we still are sometimes without the understanding of true reality” — Gregory M. McLeod

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gregory M. McLeod will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, The Apathetical Man. The book is about the author’s journey from recovering from alcoholism and drug abuse and getting his life moving forward. It tackles spiritual awakening. Further, it reflects the former life that the author had. The journey of rehabilitation and imprisonment of the author has been narrated in this book. He suffered depression and wanted to give up his life.

McLeod writes, “This hope that I have today is BIG. This hope is spiritual, and I am today grateful to share this greater hope with you. This hope gives me a new life day by day. I can now live a normal life and have great hope for tomorrow. May The Creator of All Breath Keep You.” Gregory M. McLeod was born on December 25, on Christmas Day. He was a shy and special kid. He experienced many problems while growing up. Gregory was a heavy alcoholic and drug user during his teenage years. He was diagnosed with a psychological disorder and has been in and out of the psychiatric hospital. He did rehabilitation and medicines to cure his psychological illness.

The Apathetical Man

Written by: Gregory M. McLeod

