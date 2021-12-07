“The earlier book concentrated on stroke and was a diary of sorts that described the mental gymnastics of a very sick man but a man on the way to recovery.

And it is about life and values that grew with each step the author took to help heal others.” — Richard Burns

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard L. Burns will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, Live or Die: Act II. It is a self-reflection book about human emotions and behavior. More than twenty years in the medical profession facing patients in hospitals and survivors of critical illnesses around the country.As you go along the story, it will give you hope and practical advice for victims and survivors of any significant: illness and their families.

The author was one of those who experienced this when he had a Cerebral Hemorrhage and was declared dead at age thirty-eight. Regaining consciousness upon miracle, he made it his work to help heal others. The book is a guide to help you recover.

Richard L. Burns, a retired television and advertising executive on PSA Airplanes, known to make Woodsy the Owl, who speaks about conservation, developed a cultural icon: the Fruit of the Loom guys, and progressed and distributed a successful children’s television program series to millions around the world.

Live or Die: Act II

Written by: Richard L. Burns

