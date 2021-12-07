“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.”—

GUADALAJARA, JA, MEXICO, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph P. Bartko will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair 2021 with his published book title, MBI: The Real Management Style. A book made for people who hold supervisory and management positions in the company. It helps you master the MBI formula: ignorance + fear = success.

It is a wickedly sharp satire of office politics and failures. It includes establishing your superiority, how to run a meeting, how to get ahead, and MBI will remind you there’s no limit to your power. It can help employees improve their work ethics.

According to Harvard Business Review, “The ideal company makes its best employees even better-and the least of them better than they ever thought they could be. In robust economies, when competition for talent is fierce, it’s easy to see that the benefits of developing existing staff outweigh the costs of finding new workers. But even then, companies grumble about losing their investment when people decamp for more-promising opportunities.” (Creating the Best Workplace on Earth by Rob Goffee and Gareth Jones)

Currently living in Pennsylvania, author Joseph P. Bartko retired after spending fifty years in plastics-related technical companies. While he always worked better alone, he did have a few managers who were real professionals.

