Hoyer Statement on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

"Eighty years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, we reflect on the memories of the 2,403 servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives that fateful day. We honor brave men who pulled their fellow soldiers from ships sinking in fire, who stayed at their posts even as bombs rained down around them, and who fired the first shots in defense of freedom and to defeat tyranny.

"Many remember well the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt following that ‘day which will live in infamy.’ But it was First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt who first addressed the nation after the attack during her regular Sunday broadcast. ‘We must go about our daily business more determined than ever to do the ordinary things as well as we can,’ she said, ‘and when we find a way to do anything more in our communities to help others, to build morale, to give a feeling of security, we must do it. Whatever is asked of us I am sure we can accomplish it. We are the free and unconquerable people of the United States of America.’

"Pearl Harbor was a tragic moment in our nation’s history, but it also represented the beginning of a collective national effort to defend freedom and democracy around the world. This attack was intended to demoralize our nation, but thanks to the heroism of our troops and the resolve of the American people, its effect was the opposite.

"As we reflect on Pearl Harbor, let us remember Eleanor Roosevelt’s words. Let us always find ways to help others in times of national distress, meeting crises with compassion and endeavoring to do the ‘ordinary things’ well. This year, let us again honor the bravery of those who fought to defend Pearl Harbor and pray for the safety and success of those who serve in defense of our freedoms and our democracy today."