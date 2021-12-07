ANOTHER NORWOOD PRESS EXCLUSIVE RELEASE
Award Winning Author Alan Jacobson Thrills Readers with a New Mystery Series
Jacobson expertly ratchets up the tension and shows us that the most courageous heroes are those with everything to lose.”TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrill-master and bestselling author, Alan Jacobson, known for his ability to push the envelope of crime fiction into reality, returns with an exciting new novel, The Lost Girl. It is the first book in the heart-pounding Mickey Keller thriller series by the author best known for creating FBI profiler Karen Vail.
— TESS GERRITSEN, New York Times bestselling author
About THE LOST GIRL
The series opens with a grisly scene -- a hit and run car accident that tragically claims the life of Amy Robbin’s husband and young daughter. Utterly distraught, Amy’s career vanishes and she moves across the country, working a dead-end job until she stumbles upon something that upends everything. With fixer Mickey Keller attempting to take from Amy her last hope for a return to normal life, her sister-in-law, FBI Agent Loren Ryder—squares off against Keller in a heart-pounding climax that leaves the reader wondering who are the good guys… and who are the bad?
About Alan Jacobson
Alan Jacobson is an award-winning and bestselling author of mystery, suspense, thriller, and action novels. His most notable novels include the Karen Vail and the OPSIG Team Black series. His novels have made numerous “Top 10 Best Books of the Year” lists and five have been optioned by Hollywood.
His more than two decades researching and training with the FBI's profiling unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service, Scotland Yard, SWAT, and branches of the US military have helped shape the stories he tells and the characters that populate his novels. His debut novel False Accusations, was a product of what he’d learned in a blood splatter class he audited at the DOJ’s Criminalists Institute. His main series character, FBI Profiler Karen Vail, was culled from several years of work with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. The San Francisco Chronicle stated that "Alan Jacobson researches his books like a good newspaper reporter, and then pushes the envelope into reality… "
Over ten years ago, Alan Jacobson collaborated with Norwood Press to produce exclusive hardcover editions of each of his new titles. The first, Inmate 1577, was funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign, with subsequent titles funded through VJ Books crowdsourcing platform, FANFARE.
“After reading Alan’s first book, I became a rabid fan of his work and was honored to be chosen to publish his hardcover editions,” says Norwood Press publisher John Hutchinson. “New York publishing houses have dropped highly skilled mid-list authors with large followings. Norwood Press was founded to serve these large audiences by publishing new titles by these authors.
“Many established and new authors have joined the cadre of the self-published. This trend, moving away from traditional publishing, has created a whole new avenue for the author, their stories, and the reader alike.”
Jacobson expounds on his relationship with Norwood Press and VJ Books in discussing his latest novel with Modern Signed Books podcast host Roger Nichols. He says, “they’re awesome people and their hardcovers are just like no other… you’ll see. Those who have bought my signed first edition hardcovers in the past, know that it’s just different!”
VJ Books, through its Norwood Press imprint, offers signed copies of The Lost Girl and a collection of other Alan Jacobson autographed books including Red Death, Inmate 1577, Hard Target, and The Darkness of Evil. To see a complete bibliography of Alan Jacobson books, visit VJ Books website.
For more information please visit https://www.vjbooks.com/Jacobson-Alan-Lost-Girl-Signed-First-p/jacolost01.htm
VJ Books is an ecommerce company established in 1997 by John Hutchinson and Virginia Lenneville. In the more than two decades of online sales, VJ Books has become the market leader in web-based sales of signed and collectible fiction books. The company is currently located in Tualatin, Oregon.
