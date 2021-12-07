Senator Brewster Announces $5.5 Million in Redevelopment Grants

HARRISBURG, December 7, 2021 – Local projects to improve health, public safety and veteran support will receive a boost of more than $5.5 million, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“This is great news for these local community leaders that are working hard to improve the quality of life for residents and provide better facilities for those they serve,” Brewster said. “Governor Wolf and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have been valuable partners in bringing these funds to Western Pennsylvania.”

Funding was granted through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a Commonwealth Grant Program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“The program is competitive and limited so local leaders had to do their homework and prove the value of the projects to receive this funding,” Brewster said.

Local recipients include:

Braddock Arts & Media (Renovation II), Braddock Borough – $500,000 Project will include new roofing, masonry restoration, new exterior doors and windows, and interior doors as well as a new efficient HVAC system and plumbing. The building will provide three floors of arts and media focused activities.

Brentwood Municipal Public Safety Center, Brentwood Borough – $750,000 The project will purchase a contaminated property and demolish the condemned building and remediate the site. A new 11,000-square-foot, building will be constructed to house the Brentwood Police Department, a community room, and borough administration offices.

Central Industrial Center of Clairton, DiMarco Construction Company, Clairton City – $1,250,000 The proposed project will take place on a disused brownfield site. Construction elements will include earthwork and grading, erosion control measures, installation of on-site utilities, on-site circulation and parking, a 900-foot rail siding and site amenities including lighting, fencing, and signage.

Alcoa Legacy Project Phase 1, Zion Community Network, New Kensington City – $3,000,000 The project will focus on site infrastructure work and renovation of the current buildings to bring them up to code and become fully usable. Improvements include elevator, roofing, thermal insulation, wall repair, water service for bathroom/kitchen areas, interior HVAC systems, and core and interior electric service. These renovated buildings will house veteran services such as certified HUD counseling, addiction recovery counseling, certified counseling and family support, economic development and job readiness programs, and community integration.