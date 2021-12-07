SIL RECEIVES $6.875 M FROM LOCKHEED MARTIN FOR AN AUTONOMOUS FLIGHT SAFETY SYSTEM FOR MDA’S NEXT GENERATION INTERCEPTOR

SIL VBITS Autonomous Flight Termination Unit

SPACE INFORMATION LABORATORIES RECEIVES $6.875M SUBCONTRACT FROM LOCKHEED MARTIN FOR AN AUTONOMOUS FLIGHT SAFETY SYSTEM FOR MDA’S NEXT GENERATION INTERCEPTOR

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Information Laboratories LLC, a leading provider of operationally responsive space technologies for aerospace vehicles and test ranges, has been awarded a $6.875 million subcontract by Lockheed Martin for its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

Space Information Laboratories will provide an autonomous flight safety system – the Vehicle Based Independent Tracking System (VBITS) Autonomous Flight Termination System (AFTS) – during the NGI technology development and risk reduction phase to support fielding in 2027.

The NGI is a missile defense interceptor program designed to protect and defend the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missiles. During NGI flight testing, the VBITS AFTS will use onboard GPS and inertial navigation system (INS) sensors to track the trajectory of the flight test vehicle and safely terminate flight in the event of a malfunction. Self-contained, flight-vehicle-based navigation sensor system technology eliminates the need for fixed ground-based assets for test range safety operations. This yields significant cost savings on instrumentation procurement, operations, maintenance and support.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Lockheed Martin on this national priority program,” said Edmund Burke, founder and CEO, Space Information Laboratories. “Lockheed Martin embodies the intent of the MDA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program by helping us to mature this important cost-saving technology and to transition it onto a program of record.”

Lockheed Martin is the commercialization and technology transition partner for the company’s SBIR Phase II contract from the MDA, under which Space Information Laboratories completed development and environmental testing of the VBITS AFTS.

The VBITS AFTS is the latest generation of the company’s VBITS technology, which has provided GPS and INS tracking in lieu of ground radar tracking of missiles and space launch vehicles since 2007. VBITS technology provides a cost-effective turnkey, RCC-319-compliant solution for the Department of Defense, NASA and commercial space launch providers.

About Space Information Laboratories

Headquartered in Santa Maria, Calif., near Vandenberg AFB, Space Information Laboratories LLC (SIL) is a world-class small business supplier of innovative avionics and power system technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs for the Department of Defense, NASA and the commercial space industry. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified to design, manufacture and test flight units.

Disclaimer Statement: The views expressed are those of Space Information Laboratories and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).