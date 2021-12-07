Holiday Activities for the Middle School ELA Classroom

The days before holiday break can distract even the most structured teachers. Keep your students engaged by adding subtle holiday themes to purposeful lessons.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Christmas break right around the corner, many teachers face the challenge of balancing productivity against a school schedule filled with special events. Teachers like Erin Beers have found the key is to embrace the season and spark student engagement by adding holiday fun to traditional language arts lessons.As teachers set instructional goals for the remaining school days of 2021, Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com offers a few holiday ideas for middle school classrooms at https://mrsbeers.com/holidayfunforbigkids/ "As an ELA teacher, I work to incorporate high-interest writing exercises into our daily work. I find that the more interested my students are, the more attentive and focused they are in their work, and the better the work is as a published result," Mrs. Beers explains. “I make sure that I have plenty of tricks up my sleeve to get the very best out of my students from the beginning of December until they head out for the holiday break."ELA teachers looking for Christmas ideas to incorporate into their middle school instruction can find a free St. Nicholas reader’s theater script and holiday chit chat cards in Mrs. Beers’ TPT store About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com