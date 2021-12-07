Submit Release
Alexey Miller and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic discuss natural gas supplies

Background

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Serbia via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria's national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Since October 1, 2021, Hungary and Croatia have been receiving Russian gas thanks to the full-capacity development of Serbia's national gas transmission system.

