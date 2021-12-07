Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs Gets Awarded for Superior Customer Service
Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs is honored by the Southern Concreters Association for outstanding customer care in provided services.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When shopping for a stamped concrete company in Baton Rouge, outstanding customer service is as important as the concrete designs offered. Without the right customer support, property owners might be left with a design they don’t expect or might not take full advantage of what stamped concrete companies have to offer. That’s why Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs is thrilled to accept the award for superior customer service from the Southern Concreters Association.
Stamped concrete in Baton Rouge is quickly becoming a favorite choice for residential and commercial property owners, offering a durable and attractive surface underfoot. Concrete is efficient to install and pour around landscaping features and other obstructions, creating patios and curved driveways and walkways.
Stamping and staining concrete creates a surface material that mimics flagstone, brick, and pavers, for a fraction of the cost of genuine stone. The material is also easy to clean and maintain over the years. However, creating stamped concrete patterns is not as easy as simply pouring the material and cutting in expansion joints, as concrete installers do when creating standard driveways and walkways.
Homeowners especially might not realize every detail involved in the concrete stamping process, which is why finding stamped concrete contractors in Baton Rouge dedicated to providing outstanding customer support is so vital. “We didn’t really understand how they could make dull concrete look like the flagstone patio we had always dreamed of,” said homeowner Ginny Allen, who nominated Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs for the award. “They were so patient with us and explained it all from start to finish, so we knew stamped concrete was the right choice for our new patio design.”
Just what is stamped and stained concrete? Like installing any standard concrete surface, this process starts with poured concrete, which can be worked around outdoor features or into virtually any size or shape you choose.
While still somewhat wet, the material is then stamped with a specialty mold, designed to mimic the shape and surface texture of brick, flagstone, clay pavers, and other materials. Stains are added, creating the same color tone as these high-end materials. Once the concrete dries, a property owner can then enjoy an outdoor area that offers a high-end appearance at a budget-friendly price
Many property owners report not being able to tell the difference between stamped concrete and genuine stones. Stamped and stained concrete is also meant to last for decades, which is another reason why it’s vital that property owners find a design they love. Since many property owners are new to stamped concrete or might assume it isn’t as attractive or durable as genuine stone, they often need a bit of educating about the stamping process itself.
“It’s not unusual to work with property owners who have never heard of stamped concrete,” said the owners of Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs upon accepting the award. “They assume concrete is always gray and drab, or don’t realize that we can create a surface texture just like brick or flagstone. We’re always happy to educate them on the material and process.”
Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs boasts one of the largest catalogs of stamped concrete in Baton Rouge, although they admit that flagstone and brick are the two most commonly chosen stamped concrete patterns. “Flagstone is a favorite for patios,” the owner is quoted as saying. “It’s classic and goes with any home style. Brick is somewhat standard for walkways and driveways because it offers a clean and simple look.”
Can stamped concrete really be shaped and styled to look like genuine stone? “That’s a common question,” the owner said with a smile. “And I can confidently say that yes, it looks and feels almost exactly like stone. Many homeowners even assume that a neighbor down the block sprang for a pricey patio installation when, in reality, they actually choose affordable stamped and stained concrete.”
As for the other advantages of a stamped concrete patio or another outdoor surface, Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs is happy to explain those as well. “You don’t have the risk of individual pavers coming dislodged such as when you run heavy equipment over it, and there’s far less risk of weeds growing through stamped concrete sections than individual bricks. You also have greater control over the final size, texture, and color of your chosen material than if you went with flagstone or brick.”
The Southern Concreters Association recognizes the outstanding customer support offered by Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs, knowing how vital it is in their industry. “It’s as important to us as providing excellent installations and designs,” said Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs. “We always treat our customers exactly as we would want to be treated, and know that customer support has been a huge part of our success over the years”
About Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs
Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs is a stamped concrete company located in Baton Rouge, LA. They have over 20 years of experience in the installation of all stamped concrete materials including brick, pavers, stone, granite, and more. The team of trained stamped concrete contractors works on projects that involve stamped concrete driveways, stamped concrete patios, firepits, stamped concrete walkways, and more. Financing options are available as well as complimentary quotes. Residents are encouraged to visit their website or call the office to have all questions answered and appointments set up.
Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs
Baton Rouge Stamped Concrete & Decorative Designs
+1 225-267-9588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other