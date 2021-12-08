RemotePik Launches Unlimited Graphic Design Services
“This type of service changes everything for business. They can get all their branding materials, ongoing promotion and social media graphics done” says Priyansh Yadav, Founder at RemotePik.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growth of social media and increase in time spent by internet users, business are increasing focus on their digital presence. Businesses are more focused on their reputation on internet and want to leverage social media to promote their products and services. Due to which there is a huge demand for graphic design services. Brands are looking for images and videos to connect with their customers and hiring a full time dedicated graphic designer is costly as well as challenging.
RemotePik, a new startup, today announced the launch of its Unlimited Graphic Design services for small and medium size business. Whether it’s a new logo, marketing materials, advertisements, or website/app design, there's always a qualified designer for the job. RemotePik provides Unlimited design projects with Unlimited revisions within a fast turnaround time of 24-48 hours.
Rather than paying per project, or per hour, and going through the hassle and difficulty of hiring either freelancers or graphic designer employees, RemotePik's services are simply billed on a monthly basis like a subscription, but without any contracts. These services allow businesses to freely utilize their own dedicated designer to not only get their graphic design work done but also utilize the service in creative new ways, such as scheduling design requests to create daily social media posts, blog images, email graphics, and more.
Businesses that are currently paying exorbitant amounts to employees or freelancers can save on their expenditure substantially. The average in-hour graphic designer in the United States costs the business about $45,000 per year but plans from RemotePik start at just $499 per month. “This type of service changes everything for startups. In one place, they can get all their branding and materials done, as well as ongoing promotion and social media graphics, and even core business activities depending on the industry,” says Priyansh Yadav, one of the founders at RemotePik.
What does UNLIMITED graphic design mean?. It simply means that clients are not charged on hourly or per project basis. Clients are billed a flat monthly rate regardless of how many design projects are submitted. Clients can create as many design projects as required and best available designers will start working on their project and provide the output within 24-48 hours.
RemotePik unique plans include - Unlimited graphic design requests and revisions, A dedicated designer and project manager, Fast turnaround times; in most cases just one business day, Flat monthly rate, no contracts, and a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee. Monthly subscription plans start from just $499 per month. For more information on RemotePik unlimited graphics offerings, visit their website - https://remotepik.com/
About RemotePik: RemotePik is a whole new way of getting the graphic design done. Easy, quick, high quality, cost-effective, and scales according to business needs. The perfect way to outsource your graphic design needs.
