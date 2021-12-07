Pediatric Ultrasound Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric ultrasound for cardiology, also known as echocardiograph, is done for attaining a complete view of congenital and acquired heart diseases in children. Echocardiographic evaluation gives detailed information of numerous lesions present in the pediatric heart. Ultrasound waves or sound waves are used to develop different images of heart, and a Doppler test is done to measure the speed and direction of blood flow

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the world pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. This is attributable to the rising number of pediatric congenital and acquired heart diseases in the developing countries, such as India and China, and increasing awareness related to early detection of cardiac diseases

The major factors boosting the market growth include technological advancements in ultrasound systems (such as 4D imaging capabilities incorporated in Vivid E95 cardiovascular ultrasound system), increase in incidence of cardiac diseases, and rise in public and private investments, grants, & funds for the development of more advanced ultrasound devices. In addition, increasing number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures, rising demand for minimal invasive therapies, and growing awareness for early disease diagnosis are expected to drive the demand for pediatric cardiac ultrasound. Conversely, lack of skilled and experienced sonographers or pediatric cardiologists worldwide restrains the market growth.

These two tests are combined and used by the pediatric cardiologist or pediatric sonographer to learn aspects regarding the functioning of the heart and its anatomy. Echocardiography is the most common test used in children to diagnose or rule out heart disease, and also to follow children who have already been diagnosed with a heart problem. This test can be performed on children of all ages, including fetuses and newborns to adolescents.

Echocardiography is the most common test utilized to diagnose cardiac diseases, and also to follow children diagnosed with cardiac problem. Among all age groups, the adolescents (1319 years) group is the major segment, and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to inactive lifestyle and obesity that leads to different acquired heart diseases in adolescents, which results into high use of echocardiogram.

The global pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is segmented based on age group and region. Based on geography, pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is studied with respect to four major regions, namely, North America (including U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, France, U.K. and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (including Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report includes revenue generated from the sales of the aforementioned ultrasound devices. This study excludes revenue generated from post-sale services of the devices (after the expiration of contracts).

The key players profiled in this report are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

