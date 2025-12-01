Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis 2025 | Size and Growth Dynamics, Trends Forecast, 2031

Piezoelectric Materials Market CAGR

The global piezoelectric materials market is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global piezoelectric materials market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global piezoelectric materials market based on material type, application, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on material type, the ceramic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The composite segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the actuators segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The motors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the consumer goods segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as automotive, information technology, healthcare, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global piezoelectric materials market report include Arkema S.A., CeramTec GmbH, Johnson Matthey plc, PI Ceramic GmbH, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, solvay, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., TDK Electronics AG, TRS Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global piezoelectric materials market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

