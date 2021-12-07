TTPSTER, LLC LAUNCHES FREE JOB BOARD EXCLUSIVE TO THE SECURITY INDUSTRY: TTPSTERJOBS

Ttpster, LLC launches the TtpsterJobs platform, a free job board dedicated to the security industry

• The innovative job platform encompasses and categorizes over 30 disciplines within the industry

• The launch comes at a time when turnover and labor and investment shortages rise amidst the COVID 19 pandemic

Ttpster, LLC, a veteran owned small business based out of Arlington, Virginia, announces its launch of TtpsterJobs (www.ttpsterjobs.com), a job board created exclusively for the security industry.

After decades of working in the security industry, Ttpster [Tip-ster], founder and CEO, Kevin O’Neill sought to make an impact on the industry he devoted so much of his time to. His goal was to create an expansive network that allowed security professionals across all disciplines to find jobs, share ideas, gain insight, break into other disciplines, connect with companies and stay up to date with relevant news – without costly membership fees. The first step in this mission was to tackle the challenge of connecting security professionals and companies, hence the launch of TtpsterJobs.

TtpsterJobs was built to provide job seekers with a more efficient way to find security jobs, while simultaneously providing recruiters a dedicated audience of experienced and qualified security professionals. Job seekers can search open positions by location, keywords, distance, and over 30 individual disciplines ranging from Executive Protection to Emergency Management to Cyber Security. The job board is a free resource to current security professionals and job seekers looking to launch their careers in the industry. The platform features current job openings from across the United States.

Additionally, job seekers and companies can find advice and insight on career related topics via the TtpsterJobs Blog. Topics include resume writing and formatting strategies, interview best practices, how to attract qualified applicants, using search engine optimization for job postings and more.

As part of Ttpster’s commitment to the security companies that support and hire these professionals, for a limited time companies new to the platform will be offered three months of unlimited job posts.

The platform is being launched at a time when the industry, historically plagued by high turnover and high certification costs, is working to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ttpster, LLC – Ttpster [Tip-ster] takes its name from the abbreviation “TTP” – Tactics, Techniques and Procedures. When coupled with the suffix, “ster”, a Ttpster describes a security professional who seeks to maintain an awareness of security tactics, techniques, and procedures. Founded by former Marine and longstanding security professional, Kevin O’Neill, the company was created with the mission of providing a place for security professionals and companies across all disciplines to unite – fostering innovation that allows the industry as a whole to thrive. Ttpster’s job board, TtpsterJobs, provides a platform to connect top security professionals and companies. Via the Daily 7 newsletter professionals get interesting security articles sent directly to their inbox, while on Ttpster’s social media users can participate in conversations on latest trends, new ideas and challenges they face within the industry.

Press inquiries should be directed to Adriana Arevalo at adriana@ttpster.com