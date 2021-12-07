Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,927 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom delivers record-high amount of gas to Greece over 11-month period

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Kostas Skrekas, Minister of the Environment and Energy of Greece, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the state and prospects of their cooperation in the energy sector, focusing in particular on Russian gas supplies. It was noted that Gazprom exported upwards of 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece over the 11 months of 2021. This is a record-high amount of supplies for an 11-month period which is larger than the volume of gas delivered in the entire year of 2020.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom delivers record-high amount of gas to Greece over 11-month period

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.