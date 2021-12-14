Why waste management equipment plays a vital roll in meeting environmental responsibilities
Our waste management equipment helps thousands of sites in the UK and around the globe, manage waste in an efficient and environmentally friendly way.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNTIED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern waste management equipment enables businesses and local government waste collection and disposal services to efficiently reduce, reuse, and recycle waste, helping to conserve natural resources, which in turn lessens the impact on the environment.
As the world’s population has increased, it was inevitable that the amount of waste generated would grow. Unfortunately, this growth has been at an exponential rate, and the ability to manage this waste puts businesses and municipal waste management services under increasing pressure.
Most businesses realise they have a moral and corporate responsibility to manage waste effectively and to minimise the amount of waste that goes into landfill. In the UK, businesses have a legal obligation to manage waste consistently and effectively which is legislated for in a wide scope of government directives, rules, and guidance that covers the vast scope of waste types.
The ability to manage waste relies on effective waste management procedures and efficient management of logistical operations. Waste management equipment plays a vital role in meeting these responsibilities with all forms of waste, in the most practical and environmentally friendly way possible.
Waste handling systems have evolved greatly in the modern era, as technology finds new solutions to old problems. This has seen the emergence of several very efficient machine types that sort, compress and recycle equipment. These machines include purpose-built baler machines, vertical baler machines, waste compactor equipment, transfer stations, and material recovery facilities.
Material recycling facilities utilise a number of different technologies, dependent on the waste types, and quantities the facility is designed to handle. Plant equipment can include:
• Industrial shredders and hoggers for wood, paper, cardboard etc.
• Conveyor systems, including automatic mechanical, pneumatic feeding systems for compactors and shredders and in-floor conveyors
• Vertical and horizontal compactors for paper, cardboard, and municipal solid waste
• Bag openers, vibrating screens, trommels and magnetic sorters
• Baling presses for plastics, paper, and cardboard
• Balers for ferrous metals and small aluminium can crushers
The deployment of waste handling equipment-like the solutions provided by ‘Pakawaste - Waste Handling Systems’, can assist companies in the management of large amounts of industrial waste material with maximum efficiency and even provide an additional revenue stream for recycled waste.
Typically, recycled waste streams are separated into 6 basic material types:
• Plastic bottles and packaging
• Aluminium and steel cans
• Paper
• Cardboard
• Glass
• Other, non-recyclable residual material
Pakawaste manufactures and supplies new and innovative waste management systems, providing installation and maintenance services to a diverse business community of global corporations and tech unicorns, SMEs, retail experiences, manufacturers, municipal service providers, and residential premises.
Waste handling systems can:
• Save Money - reducing your waste costs by up to 80%
• Save Time - no requirement to flat-pack boxes
• Save Space - reduces bin and skip requirements by recycling your waste
• Save the Environment – by sending less waste for landfill and increasing recycling. Reducing the logistics of waste management
Waste management and recycling machines provide a multitude of benefits for individual organisations and also contribute towards the whole waste management process, benefiting the health of individuals and the environment.
