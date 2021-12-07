Williston / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2021 at 2226 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Junction Hill Rd, Jeffersonville , VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggerated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Sheila Beaulieu

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Jeffersonville, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Sheila Beaulieu had committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault. Beaulieu was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Beaulieu was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 at 01230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE