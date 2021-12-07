Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,058 in the last 365 days.

Williston / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1007052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2021 at 2226 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Junction Hill Rd, Jeffersonville , VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggerated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Sheila Beaulieu                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Jeffersonville, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Sheila Beaulieu had committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault. Beaulieu was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Beaulieu was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 at 01230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

You just read:

Williston / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.