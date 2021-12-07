Williston / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2021 at 2226 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: Junction Hill Rd, Jeffersonville , VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggerated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Sheila Beaulieu
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Jeffersonville, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Sheila Beaulieu had committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault. Beaulieu was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Beaulieu was released with a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2021 at 01230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE