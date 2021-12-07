Mancini’s Sleepworld opens their 36th store at Livermore, East Bay Area

Mancinis Sleepworld Livermore Mattress Store Mancinis Sleepworld Livermore Mattress Collection

Mancini’s Sleepworld is your go-to destination for quality-crafted mattresses and furniture in Northern California.

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mancini’s Sleepworld has opened its newest store in Livermore this week. The new store at 3062 W. Jack London Blvd, is located in the Livermore Premium Outlets, next to Ross, and is their 36th store following the opening of a San Ramon location in October. Livermore is a growing area and W Jack London Blvd is centrally located to the surrounding homes and popular shopping center, San Francisco Premium Outlets.

While the store had a soft opening during the prior week, the doors will open at 10:00 am for the grand opening event on December 11 and 12 when free pillows valued at $300 will be given to the first 30 guests. Starting today and running through the event, consumers can enter in person at the Livermore location for a sweepstake for a chance to win a luxurious Stearns & Foster queen mattress set worth over $5000.

This newest store highlights Mancini's Sleepworld's new SleepMatch system which measures thousands of data points per person and provides a color-coded result based on the consumer’s sleep needs that correspond to the perfect mattress for them.

Marc Fey, the CEO, stated, "We see a lot of growth potential still in California, and can provide consumers the perfect answer to their lack of quality sleep through science with SleepMatch, rather than just a salesperson's opinion. We're rolling this system out to most of our stores and Livermore will be a flagship for the service."

Extensive social media promotions created a stir around the grand opening and giveaway alerts. Mancini’s Sleepworld's other stores do exceedingly well on social review sites with high ratings for customer experience and quality of products.

"We couldn't have asked for a better experience. We're replacing a nearly 15-year-old mattress and got our SleepMatch color code to see which mattresses to choose from. It was a really easy and fun way to find the best mattresses for us." said one happy customer.

After the successful entry in Livermore, the brand is now looking forward to expanding in more locations in Northern California, consistently focusing on its mission to provide comfortable sleep.

Livermore Grand Opening