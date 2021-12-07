Hubject launches new eRoaming feature: INVOICE MANAGEMENT
Hubject has launched INVOICE MANAGEMENT service, designed to simplify business operations for over 1,000 B2B partners using Hubjects eRoaming services today.
With INVOICE MANAGEMENT, our partners can do business more effectively and efficiently and move electric mobility forward. Which is - of course - Hubject's mission.”BERLIN, GERMANY, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject has launched INVOICE MANAGEMENT as part of its eRoaming services, designed to simplify business operations for over 1,000 B2B partners using Hubjects eRoaming services today.
— Carsten Puhl, CTO at Hubject
Until recently, the billing process between Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) has often involved manual work rather, entering costs for each completed charging session and tax information. INVOICE MANAGEMENT automates this process and makes it seamless.
Tariffs provided by CPOs will be automatically combined with Charge Detail Records (CDR).
and enables to provide the final invoice digitally to be sent to the EMP. Additionally, the CPO receives a monthly overview of all transactions by all EMPs which happened in his charging network.
INVOICE MANAGEMENT will use information already available on the platform. With a few steps, our CPOs will be able to make the most of it. This feature facilitates billing processes, saves time, and reduces errors.
Millions and soon billions of transactions will pass through our eRoaming platform annually.
As one of the leading eMobility companies, working with over 1,000 B2B companies across the globe, Hubject sets EV Charging customers' convenience as a priority and believes in scalability and digitalization of the processes.
Moreover, Hubject enables its customers to focus on further developing their business and entering new markets. Therefore, Invoice Management will be an essential additional service for CPOs seeking to streamline business processes and move toward mass adoption of electric vehicles.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies electric vehicle charging. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, off-grid access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks.
In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automakers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
